Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.50 ($2.84) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.56) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.77 ($3.15).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

