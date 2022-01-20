Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Insider Sells $261,552.69 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,856. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.