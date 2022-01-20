IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.85. IntriCon shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 8,861 shares changing hands.

IIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 150.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at $5,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 950.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 625,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 77.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

