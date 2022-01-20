IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.85. IntriCon shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 8,861 shares changing hands.
IIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 150.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at $5,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 950.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 625,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 77.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 46.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 240,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.