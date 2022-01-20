Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $146,557,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.10.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $554.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $630.65 and a 200 day moving average of $579.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

