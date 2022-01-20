Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.73. 2,732,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

