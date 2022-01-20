Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.