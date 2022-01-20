Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $891,000.

PRN stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

