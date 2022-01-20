Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.63

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 131215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $34,000. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

