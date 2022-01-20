Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 83,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter.

ISDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.05. 207,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,137. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

