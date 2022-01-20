Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.01

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

