Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,950,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 941,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.11% of Investors Bancorp worth $528,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 743.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 309,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 847,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 755,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

