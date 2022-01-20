Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,903 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,269% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter worth $126,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AUTO traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,887,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,912. The company has a market cap of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

