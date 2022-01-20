Investors Purchase High Volume of Quotient Put Options (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,820 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the average daily volume of 755 put options.

In related news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quotient by 114.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quotient in the second quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of QTNT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 505,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,842. Quotient has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $198.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

