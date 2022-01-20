Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Title alerts:

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $200.99 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $379.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.