InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Update

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 673,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.