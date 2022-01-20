ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.38). ION Geophysical reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IO opened at $0.87 on Thursday. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 377,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

