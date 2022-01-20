IONChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,614.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. IONChain has a total market cap of $435,336.91 and approximately $2,614.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

