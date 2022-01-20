IOTA Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $16.75 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042315 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

