Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.94

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 1478415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after buying an additional 1,704,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,273,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

