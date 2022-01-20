iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.11. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 56,441 shares.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.87.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 25.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

