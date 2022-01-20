Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Iridium Communications worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $35.52 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.