iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,881 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $46,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IEF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $112.13. 150,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,974. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.69 and a twelve month high of $119.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

