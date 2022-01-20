iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,482,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,396. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.08 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.