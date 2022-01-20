iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 598.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

IXN stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

