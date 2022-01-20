iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 1,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

