iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.81. Approximately 1,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 31.32% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.