iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:REM)

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 8,539 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,340% compared to the average volume of 350 put options.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 720,092 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $36.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REM. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,240,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after buying an additional 80,154 shares in the last quarter.

