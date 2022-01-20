iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.19

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.19 and last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 369369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,917.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,077,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,712,000 after buying an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after buying an additional 736,454 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

