iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.54. 78,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

