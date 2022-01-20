iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,456,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $204.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.38 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

