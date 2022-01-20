iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Raised by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $78.75. 57,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.92 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

