iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 171,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,519,682 shares.The stock last traded at $270.80 and had previously closed at $267.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

