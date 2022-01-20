iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,682. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.