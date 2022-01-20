iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.17 Million

Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will announce sales of $101.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.60 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. iStar reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $515.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.06 million to $517.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

STAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of STAR opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. iStar has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,004,000 after acquiring an additional 202,301 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 147.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iStar by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 136.7% in the second quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 822,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.