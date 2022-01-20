ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.82

ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.82 ($1.57) and traded as high as GBX 119.38 ($1.63). ITV shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.62), with a volume of 9,662,798 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.75) to GBX 130 ($1.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.49) to GBX 128 ($1.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.14).

The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.82.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,560.25). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($650,412.25).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

