Ixcoin (IXC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $2.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,238,186 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

