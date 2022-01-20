J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $8.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.41. 38,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,825. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $57,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

