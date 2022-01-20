Jack W. Schuler Buys 41,912 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 41,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $165,133.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXDX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 249,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

