James Bozzini Sells 4,947 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.77. 1,816,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,786. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,854.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

