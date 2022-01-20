James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $284.27

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 284.27 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.94), with a volume of 53976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.96).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 538.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.11 million and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

