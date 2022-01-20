Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Shares Down 1.1%

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 3,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000.

