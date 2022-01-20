JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $72.30

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.30, but opened at $76.80. JD.com shares last traded at $77.45, with a volume of 205,205 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

