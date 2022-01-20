Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €32.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.45 ($49.37).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

