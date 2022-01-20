Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $275.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 12-month low of $215.18 and a 12-month high of $290.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

