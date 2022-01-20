Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Short Interest Update

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 352,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DRTGF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

