JOE (JOE) Market Capitalization Reaches $176.20 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $176.20 million and $15.83 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 157,737,504 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.