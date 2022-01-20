John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty Buys 50,000 Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($17,737.75).

Shares of LON:APP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.35). 240,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,807. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.91. The firm has a market cap of £48.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Appreciate Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.30 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 46.26 ($0.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.90) target price on shares of Appreciate Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

