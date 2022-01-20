Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lifted by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 260.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.20. The company had a trading volume of 73,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,951. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46. The company has a market cap of $440.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

