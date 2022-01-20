Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $243.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.09 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.