JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.93) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.19 ($37.72).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €29.32 ($33.32). 642,897 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.47). The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.11 and a 200-day moving average of €28.25.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.